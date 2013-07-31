SEOUL Aug 1 South Korean shares look set to
move in a narrow range on Thursday on uncertainty over the
outlook for U.S. monetary stimulus after the Federal Reserve
failed to indicate an imminent reduction in its bond-buying
programme.
But Korean carmakers such as Hyundai Motor Co
may be supported as a stronger Japanese yen hurts their
rivals in Japan.
"The market will move in a steady manner as the FOMC did not
shed much clarity (on the timeline for U.S. stimulus)," said
Park So-yeon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities,
referring to the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee.
The Fed on Wednesday said the U.S. economy continues to
recover but is still in need of support, offering no indication
that it is planning to reduce its bond-buying stimulus at its
next meeting in September.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.2 percent at 1,914.03 points on Wednesday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
HANMI PHARM CO LTD
Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company may gain some ground after
reporting earnings in line with market consensus. The company
announced 11.5 billion won ($10.33 million) in operating profit
for the second quarter, up 26.6 percent year-on-year. Local
media also reported its gastric ulcer medicine had tentatively
obtained U.S. market sales permission.
SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO LTD
The South Korean insurance company may fall after reporting
a 30.6 percent decline in second-quarter operating profit over a
year earlier. The company also reported on Wednesday a 22.1
percent decline in net profit for the April-June period.
