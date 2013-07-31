SEOUL Aug 1 South Korean shares look set to move in a narrow range on Thursday on uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. monetary stimulus after the Federal Reserve failed to indicate an imminent reduction in its bond-buying programme.

But Korean carmakers such as Hyundai Motor Co may be supported as a stronger Japanese yen hurts their rivals in Japan.

"The market will move in a steady manner as the FOMC did not shed much clarity (on the timeline for U.S. stimulus)," said Park So-yeon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, referring to the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee.

The Fed on Wednesday said the U.S. economy continues to recover but is still in need of support, offering no indication that it is planning to reduce its bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,914.03 points on Wednesday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:33 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,685.73 -0.01% -0.230 USD/JPY 97.77 -0.09% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.588 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,325.05 0.19% 2.560 US CRUDE $105.13 0.10% 0.100 DOW JONES 15499.54 -0.14% -21.05 ASIA ADRS 138.69 0.06% 0.09 --------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 end flat after Fed keeps easy money in play >Bond price gain after Fed plan to keep buying bonds >Dollar drops as Fed leaves stimulus program intact >US crude oil higher driven by late technical rally

STOCKS TO WATCH

HANMI PHARM CO LTD

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company may gain some ground after reporting earnings in line with market consensus. The company announced 11.5 billion won ($10.33 million) in operating profit for the second quarter, up 26.6 percent year-on-year. Local media also reported its gastric ulcer medicine had tentatively obtained U.S. market sales permission.

SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO LTD

The South Korean insurance company may fall after reporting a 30.6 percent decline in second-quarter operating profit over a year earlier. The company also reported on Wednesday a 22.1 percent decline in net profit for the April-June period. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Joseph Radford)