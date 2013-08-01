SEOUL Aug 2 Seoul shares will likely open
higher on Friday on the back of strong U.S. factory growth data,
extending gains after hitting a seven-week closing high the
previous day, although concerns about the Chinese economy may
weigh.
"The bullish U.S. economic data will keep the South Korean
market in the same direction as the U.S. market but gains here
may be smaller," said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK
Securities.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Thursday its
index of national factory activity rose to 55.4 last month from
50.9 in June, buoyed by a surge in new orders and production. A
reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, which hit a
soft patch in the spring.
South Korea's information technology sector may
benefit from the strengthened ISM reading.
Also on Thursday, the European Central Bank kept its main
interest rate at a record low 0.5 percent, promising that
"liquidity will remain abundant".
SK's Ko added that gains on Friday may be limited on
concerns over China's economic growth after official purchasing
managers' index (PMI) and the HSBC version differed in figures
on Thursday.
Auto makers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Corp
reported record U.S. sales data for July on
Thursday. Together they sold 115,009 vehicles, a 4.5 percent
year-on-year increase.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.4 percent at 1,920.74 points on Thursday, its
highest close since June 12.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,706.87 1.25% 21.140
USD/JPY 99.53 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.708 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,303.78 -0.31% -4.060
US CRUDE $107.78 -0.10% -0.110
DOW JONES 15628.02 0.83% 128.48
ASIA ADRS 141.48 2.01% 2.79
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
DAEWOONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO
The pharmaceutical company announced its 18 billion won ($16
million) acquisition of China's Liaoning Baifeng.
CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP
CJ Cheiljedang said late on Thursday its second-quarter
operating profit fell 22.9 percent year-on-year to 189.7 billion
won ($169 million).
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Chris
Gallagher)