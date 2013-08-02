BRIEF-Guangdong Shirongzhaoye to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 10 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 34.7 million yuan year ago
SEOUL Aug 2 South Korean shares wiped out early gains to end almost unchanged on Friday as the effect from strong U.S. factory activity data faded, with investors taking a cautious stance ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,923.38 points, giving back early 1 percent gains.
Steel makers gained on optimism for a recovery in steel products prices ahead. POSCO advanced 2.2 percent and Hyundai Steel Co increased 3.8 percent.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 65.9 billion won ($58.65 million) worth of stocks, marking the 10th consecutive day of net purchase. It was the longest buying streak of the year. ($1 = 1123.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON, April 3 Pan-European bourse Euronext said it will use a Dutch unit of the Intercontinental Exchange to process its derivatives transactions after the purchase of its current clearing house collapsed.
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - As the European Central Bank embarks on scaling back its extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy, capital markets professionals are looking beyond the imminent €20bn monthly reduction in bond-buying to a new environment without stimulus.