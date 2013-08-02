SEOUL Aug 2 South Korean shares wiped out early gains to end almost unchanged on Friday as the effect from strong U.S. factory activity data faded, with investors taking a cautious stance ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,923.38 points, giving back early 1 percent gains.

Steel makers gained on optimism for a recovery in steel products prices ahead. POSCO advanced 2.2 percent and Hyundai Steel Co increased 3.8 percent.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 65.9 billion won ($58.65 million) worth of stocks, marking the 10th consecutive day of net purchase. It was the longest buying streak of the year. ($1 = 1123.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Shri Navaratnam)