SEOUL Aug 6 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday after improving U.S. economic data rekindled concerns that the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its bond-buying stimulus as early as next month.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.5 percent at 1,906.62 points, after touching a two-week intraday low of 1,895.87.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 164.7 billion won ($147.86 million) worth of stocks, snapping an 11-session buying streak.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dropped 1.6 percent while rival LG Electronics Inc gained 2.9 percent.
The auto sector benefited from a firm yen. Hyundai Motor Co gained 0.9 percent and parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd advanced 0.8 percent.
($1 = 1115.20 Korean won)
