SEOUL, Aug 7 Seoul shares may open lower on Wednesday, tracking declines in other stock markets after more U.S. Federal Reserve officials said the central bank could start tapering its bond-buying stimulus as early as September. Also boosting speculation of imminent tapering was data showing the U.S. June trade deficit shrank to its smallest since October 2009, suggesting that the U.S. economy likely grew at a faster pace than initially reported during the second quarter. "The market will, at best, hold ground," said Choi Kwang-hyeok, a market analyst at E-Trade Securities. "(The Fed officials comments) are inserting uncertainty to the market where foreign investors are expected to position themselves as sellers." On Tuesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.5 percent at 1,906.62, falling for two consecutive sessions after hitting an 8-week intraday high on Friday. Auto shares like Hyundai Motor Co may rise as the dollar fell to a six-week low against the yen. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,697.37 -0.57% -9.770 USD/JPY 97.67 -0.07% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.642 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,282.44 0.09% 1.150 US CRUDE $105.68 0.36% 0.380 DOW JONES 15518.74 -0.60% -93.39 ASIA ADRS 141.48 -0.55% -0.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St finishes lower on uncertainty about Fed's move >U.S. bond prices little changed amid supply >Dollar falls to six-week low vs yen, euro rises >Oil falls on hopes for Iran talks, RINs sell-off hits gas STOCKS TO WATCH AMOREPACIFIC CORP The company late Tuesday posted a 5.7 percent year-on-year decline in second-quarter operating profit to 234.9 billion won ($210.9 million). DAIRY PRODUCT MANUFACTURERS Dairy product manufacturers like Namyang Dairy Products Co Ltd and Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd face an government investigation over price rises in milk products. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)