SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares are set to follow
global equities lower on Friday, as the now-frequent speculation
of U.S. stimulus tapering heightened overnight after a set of
upbeat data suggested the world's largest economy can get by
with reduced easy-money support.
"It's difficult (for the local markets) to be an exception
and gain when global markets are sluggish," said Rhoo Yong-seok,
an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
U.S. data on Thursday showed consumer prices rose broadly in
July while new claims for jobless benefits last week fell near a
six-year low, factors that could draw the Federal Reserve closer
toward trimming its $85-billion-a-month bond-buying program.
The intensifying speculation on the timing of the U.S.
central bank's tapering may lead foreign investors to pull out
from South Korean markets, Rhoo said.
Emerging markets have seen an outflow of funds amid rising
Treasury yields in anticipation of a turn in Fed policy, with
dollar-denominated assets becoming more attractive in recent
months.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 360.0 billion won
($321.81 million) worth of local stocks on Wednesday, the
largest amount of inflows since June 28.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.6 percent at 1923.91 on Wednesday, marking the
highest closing level in more than two months.
Local markets were closed on Thursday due to a public
holiday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22: 30
GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,661.32 -1.43% -24.070
USD/JPY 97.30 -0.05% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.765 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,365.66 0.01% 0.110
US CRUDE $107.15 -0.17% -0.180
DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.47% -225.47
ASIA ADRS 141.16 -0.97% -1.38
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St posts biggest drop since June on weak results
>U.S. yields jump to 2-year highs on upbeat claims data
>Dlr falls in volatile trade after mixed signals from data
>Oil hits four-month high as supply fears reign
STOCKS TO WATCH
TWO KOREAS TO REOPEN INDUSTRIAL PARK
Romanson Co Ltd and other companies involved in
a South-North Korea joint industrial park project is in focus
after both Koreas agreed to reopen the shuttered Kaesong
industrial zone late on Wednesday.
SK CHEMICALS CO LTD
SK Chemicals Co Ltd on late Wednesday said that its second
quarter operating profits came in at 46.6 billion won ($41.66
million), 30.4 percent year-on-year decline.
($1 = 1118.6750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)