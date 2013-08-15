SEOUL, Aug 16 Seoul shares are set to follow global equities lower on Friday, as the now-frequent speculation of U.S. stimulus tapering heightened overnight after a set of upbeat data suggested the world's largest economy can get by with reduced easy-money support. "It's difficult (for the local markets) to be an exception and gain when global markets are sluggish," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. U.S. data on Thursday showed consumer prices rose broadly in July while new claims for jobless benefits last week fell near a six-year low, factors that could draw the Federal Reserve closer toward trimming its $85-billion-a-month bond-buying program. The intensifying speculation on the timing of the U.S. central bank's tapering may lead foreign investors to pull out from South Korean markets, Rhoo said. Emerging markets have seen an outflow of funds amid rising Treasury yields in anticipation of a turn in Fed policy, with dollar-denominated assets becoming more attractive in recent months. Foreign investors were net buyers of 360.0 billion won ($321.81 million) worth of local stocks on Wednesday, the largest amount of inflows since June 28. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.6 percent at 1923.91 on Wednesday, marking the highest closing level in more than two months. Local markets were closed on Thursday due to a public holiday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22: 30 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,661.32 -1.43% -24.070 USD/JPY 97.30 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.765 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,365.66 0.01% 0.110 US CRUDE $107.15 -0.17% -0.180 DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.47% -225.47 ASIA ADRS 141.16 -0.97% -1.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St posts biggest drop since June on weak results >U.S. yields jump to 2-year highs on upbeat claims data >Dlr falls in volatile trade after mixed signals from data >Oil hits four-month high as supply fears reign STOCKS TO WATCH TWO KOREAS TO REOPEN INDUSTRIAL PARK Romanson Co Ltd and other companies involved in a South-North Korea joint industrial park project is in focus after both Koreas agreed to reopen the shuttered Kaesong industrial zone late on Wednesday. SK CHEMICALS CO LTD SK Chemicals Co Ltd on late Wednesday said that its second quarter operating profits came in at 46.6 billion won ($41.66 million), 30.4 percent year-on-year decline. ($1 = 1118.6750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)