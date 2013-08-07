SEOUL Aug 7 Seoul shares fell to their lowest close in more than two weeks on Wednesday, hurt by continued uncertainty about when the U.S. will reduce its monetary stimulus as well as weak performances from market heavyweights.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.5 percent at 1,878.33 points, its lowest endpoint since July 22.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest company by market capitalisation, declined 2.6 percent amid concerns that the U.S. International Trade Commission may rule against the firm in a patent infringement case with Apple Inc on Friday.

Shares of Hyundai Motor Co dropped 3.2 percent on worries of a possible labour strike. Affiliates Kia Motors Corp and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd fell 3.7 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 144.9 billion won ($129.89 million) of stocks.