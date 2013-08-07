SEOUL Aug 7 Seoul shares fell to their lowest
close in more than two weeks on Wednesday, hurt by continued
uncertainty about when the U.S. will reduce its monetary
stimulus as well as weak performances from market heavyweights.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 1.5 percent at 1,878.33 points, its lowest
endpoint since July 22.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest company
by market capitalisation, declined 2.6 percent amid concerns
that the U.S. International Trade Commission may rule against
the firm in a patent infringement case with Apple Inc
on Friday.
Shares of Hyundai Motor Co dropped 3.2 percent
on worries of a possible labour strike. Affiliates Kia Motors
Corp and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd fell
3.7 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 144.9 billion won
($129.89 million) of stocks.