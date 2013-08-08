SEOUL Aug 8 South Korean shares ended higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as China posted stronger-than-expected trade data, but the gains were limited as foreigners sold the most local shares in more than four weeks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.3 percent at 1,883.97 points, clawing back some of its 1.5 percent drop in the previous session.

China's exports rose faster than expected in July from a year earlier while imports surged, customs data showed on Thursday, easing fears of a hard landing for China's economy.

But foreign investors were sellers of 165.9 billion won ($148.30 million) worth of stocks, the most amount since July 8, which some analysts attributed to profit-taking following the recent rally.

($1 = 1,118.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)