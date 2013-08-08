SEOUL, Aug 9 Seoul shares are likely to climb on
Friday, tracking gains in global markets overnight after
better-than-expected July trade data from China eased fears
about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Analysts also expect gains in China's July industrial output
and retail sales, due later on Friday, which may further
strengthen confidence that the Chinese economy is stabilising.
"The investment climate isn't bad, as U.S. and Chinese data
show improvement," said IM Investment & Securities analyst Kang
Hyun-gie. "A batch of new Chinese data coming out later will
certainly function as a catalyst for the market today."
South Korea's energy, chemical and steel sectors are seen
rising as Chinese exports and European imports revive, added
Kang. These sectors have been gaining since Wednesday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.3 percent at 1883.97 on Thursday, ending a
three-session losing streak.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,697.48 0.39% 6.570
USD/JPY 96.59 -0.13% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.587 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,313.04 0.13% 1.650
US CRUDE $103.75 0.34% 0.350
DOW JONES 15498.32 0.18% 27.65
ASIA ADRS 141.16 1.02% 1.42
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
SKC LTD
SKC Ltd late Thursday released a second quarter operating
profit of 31.0 billion won ($27.85 million), a 31.4 percent
year-on-year decline.
NHN CORP
NHN Corp late Thursday reported a 19.6 percent year-on-year
rise in operating profit to 194.2 billion won ($174.5 million).
($1 = 1113.0000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)