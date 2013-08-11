SEOUL, Aug 12 Seoul shares are set for a weak open on Monday, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd likely to come under pressure after a U.S. trade panel banned some of the tech giant's products from the United States. Wall Street's fall on Friday is also expected to weigh on sentiment, analysts said. "It's definitely not friendly news for the investors," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities, referring to the ruling against Samsung. "It will be difficult for the market to open stronger." The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday ruled that Samsung infringes on portions of two Apple Inc patents on digital mobile devices, covering the detection of headphone jacks and operation of touch screens. The panel moved to prohibit Samsung from importing, selling and distributing devices in the United States that infringe on certain claims on the patents. It is unclear how many Samsung phones and devices would be subject to the ban. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.2 percent at 1880.71 on Friday to retreat 35.51 points for the week, a 1.8 percent drop. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,691.42 -0.36% -6.060 USD/JPY 96.27 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.580 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,329.66 1.19% 15.660 US CRUDE $105.94 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 15425.51 -0.47% -72.81 ASIA ADRS 141.33 0.12% 0.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St posts worst week since June with Fed in mind >U.S. bond prices post small gains >Dollar rises from seven-week low, Aussie dollar rallies >U.S. oil rises 2.5 percent on China, tight supply STOCKS TO WATCH LOTTE HIMART CO LTD The company said on Friday its second quarter operating profit posted 64.7 billion won ($58.17 million), a 96.3 percent year-on-year increase. KANGWON LAND INC Kangwon Land announced an 8.3 percent year-on-year decline in operating profit to 93.0 billion won ($83.61 million) late on Friday.