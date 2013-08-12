Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
(Corrects KOSPI closing level in the 2nd paragraph)
SEOUL Aug 12 Seoul shares edged higher on Monday, reversing early losses as steel producers lifted the broader market on a day of low volume and no major cues on trading direction.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.2 percent up at 1,884.83, the highest closing level in four sessions, after hitting an intraday high at 1,894.42.
Steelmakers POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co advanced 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, as firm Chinese economic data eased concerns about demand from their key export market.
Monday's trading volume was 2.9 trillion won ($2.61 billion), 520 billion won less than Friday and the seventh lowest this year.
Foreign investors sold 56.9 billion worth of shares on Monday to extend their selling streak to five sessions. ($1 = 1112.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.