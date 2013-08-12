SEOUL, Aug 13 Seoul shares are likely tread water early on Tuesday, tracking a quiet session on Wall Street overnight as mixed signals from Japan and China raise uncertainties about global economic growth prospects. "With Japanese and Chinese economic outlooks pointing in the opposite direction while Wall Street doesn't offer a new external cue, the market is set to hold steady," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. Japan's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected annual rate of 2.6 percent during the April to June, while recent data from China has suggested the economy may be stabilising after two years of slumping growth. South Korean steelmakers are expected to continue to rise on the back of China's steady outlook. POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co both advanced over 1.7 percent on Monday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.2 percent up at 1,884.83, the highest closing level in four sessions ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,689.47 -0.12% -1.950 USD/JPY 97.25 0.37% 0.360 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.622 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,336.66 0.07% 0.870 US CRUDE $106.23 0.11% 0.120 DOW JONES 15419.68 -0.04% -5.83 ASIA ADRS 141.79 0.32% 0.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P 500 end lower; Nasdaq lifted by BlackBerry, Apple >U.S. bonds fall in light trade, data in focus >Dollar rises broadly in anticipation of U.S. data >Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions STOCKS TO WATCH WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD The conglomerate said late Monday it plans to to sell its stakes in affiliates like Woori Investment & Securities . Woori Finance holds 37.9 percent of Woori Investment's stocks. TS CORP The food company said late Monday its second-quarter operating profit was 16.8 billion won ($15.09 million), a 20.7 percent year-on-year decline. ($1 = 1113.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)