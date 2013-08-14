SEOUL Aug 14 South Korea shares ended at their
highest level in more than two months on Wednesday amid
continued bargain-hunting by foreign investors for large-cap
technology and automobile shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.6 percent to 1,923.91 points, the highest closing level
since June 10. It traded as high as 1,925.10, the strongest
intraday level since Aug. 5.
Technology shares gained, with memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc
up 3.0 percent and LG Display Co Ltd
advancing 1.0 percent. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
rose 0.8 percent.
Automaker Hyundai Motor Co rose 2.6 percent and
its affiliate Kia Motors Corp gained 1.3 percent.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 360.0 billion won
($322.80 million) worth of stocks, the most since June 28.
Local markets will be closed on Thursday due to a public
holiday and will reopen on Friday.
($1 = 1115.2250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)