SEOUL Aug 14 South Korea shares ended at their highest level in more than two months on Wednesday amid continued bargain-hunting by foreign investors for large-cap technology and automobile shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.6 percent to 1,923.91 points, the highest closing level since June 10. It traded as high as 1,925.10, the strongest intraday level since Aug. 5.

Technology shares gained, with memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc up 3.0 percent and LG Display Co Ltd advancing 1.0 percent. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.8 percent.

Automaker Hyundai Motor Co rose 2.6 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp gained 1.3 percent.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 360.0 billion won ($322.80 million) worth of stocks, the most since June 28.

Local markets will be closed on Thursday due to a public holiday and will reopen on Friday. ($1 = 1115.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)