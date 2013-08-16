(Updates to midday)
* U.S. data overnight fuels bets for Fed tapering in
September
* Tech sector struggle; auto shares on the rise
* Hyundai Group shares up on hopes of inter-Korea economic
cooperation
SEOUL, Aug 16 South Korea shares fell on Friday
as improving U.S. jobs data and rising consumer prices added to
speculation the Federal Reserve will soon begin to trim its
stimulus, but further losses were limited by Europe's firm data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 1,914.86 points as of 0200 GMT, climbing
back up from an intraday low 1,901.70. Local markets were closed
on Thursday due to a public holiday.
Data showed on Wednesday that the euro zone's two largest
economies, German and France, grew faster than expected during
the April-June quarter and helped pull the common currency zone
out of recession.
"Unlike June, positive developments for the European economy
has diluted the U.S.' downside effect on the market," said Park
Jung-seop, an analyst of Daishin Securities.
Technology shares fell, with memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc
down 1.4 percent and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
slipped 0.8 percent.
Automakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp
advanced 1.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
Kumho Industrial Co Ltd rose to a market ceiling
of 14.9 percent after its shareholders announced they would make
use of a circular cross-unit equity investment with its
affiliate Asiana Airlines Inc to stabilize the
company.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co and Hyundai Elevator
Co Ltd rose 9.8 percent and 4.5 percent,
respectively, as two Koreas agreed to reopen the shuttered
Kaesong industrial zone late on Wednesday.
Both companies are affiliates of Hyundai Group, which ran
tourism projects in North Korea until 2008 when a South Korean
tourist was found dead in the North.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 511 to 268.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks declined 0.5
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)