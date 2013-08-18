SEOUL, Aug 19 Seoul shares were set to open lower on Monday, tracking declines in global markets late Friday, with investors awaiting more U.S. and European data and minutes from July's Federal Open Market Committee meeting due to be released later this week. "As we head into a week where many external cues are due for release, a cautious approach by the investors is expected for today," said Lee Jae-mahn, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.2 percent at 1,920.11 on Friday, after hitting a two-week intraday high of 1,927.59. After Asian markets had closed on Friday, U.S. stocks declined as bets that the Fed will start tapering its bond-buying programme next month pushed interest rates higher, undercutting high dividend stocks. Month-old minutes from the Federal Reserve, to be released on Wednesday, could offer fresh hints on the tapering schedule. But any additional signs of a turnaround in the euro zone may boost investors' confidence in the global economy and lend some support for riskier assets, analysts said. Indicators to be published later this week, including the euro zone composite purchasing managers' index, will be closely watched. "As we head into a week where many external cues are due for release, a cautious approach by the investors is expected for today," said Lee Jae-mahn, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. Lee said that the market may be able to hold its ground on Monday if foreign investors remain buyers. Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, purchasing 215.2 billion won ($193.25 million) worth of stocks, representing the third consecutive session of inflows. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,655.83 -0.33% -5.490 USD/JPY 97.64 0.12% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.825 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,377.49 0.12% 1.590 US CRUDE $107.35 -0.10% -0.110 DOW JONES 15081.47 -0.20% -30.72 ASIA ADRS 141.36 0.14% 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St slips, Dow posts biggest weekly loss of 2013 >U.S. bond market on track for worst week in two months >Dollar rallies, reversing course, but doubts remain >Oil ends up for sixth straight session, Egypt supports STOCKS TO WATCH AFFILIATES OF HYUNDAI GROUP North Korea accepted a South Korean offer to hold working-level talks on resuming reunions for families separated by Korean War on Sunday, escalating hopes for affiliates of Hyundai Group such Hyundai Merchant Marine Co and Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd on resuming previous tourism projects in North Korea that were stopped in 2008, after a South Korean tourist was found dead in the North. ($1 = 1113.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)