SEOUL, Aug 26 Seoul shares are set to move
higher on Monday as upbeat global data temporarily shifts
investors' focus to growth from the persistent worries over an
imminent reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus.
Improved manufacturing activity in China, the United States
and Europe was followed up by Germany confirming on Friday that
its economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, while
Britain revised up its earlier second-quarter growth estimate.
"Considering the importance of the euro zone markets for our
heavy reliance on exports, we're on track to gain a bit," said
Dongbu Securities analyst Lee Eun-taek.
Still, Lee said the markets will likely keep one eye on U.S.
data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve may start
trimming its massive bond-buying programme.
Uncertainty about the U.S. stimulus programme, which has
underpinned riskier assets in recent years, has roiled global
markets in recent months.
U.S. July durable goods orders are due later on Monday,
while the latest estimate of U.S. gross domestic product for the
second quarter will be out on Thursday, and the final reading
for the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
sentiment index will be released on Friday.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 103.5 billion won
($92.66 million) worth of stocks on Friday, limiting the
market's downside on the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.2 percent at 1,920.11 on Friday to end the week with a
2.6 percent loss.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,663.50 0.39% 6.540
USD/JPY 98.67 -0.07% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.818 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,402.06 0.40% 5.620
US CRUDE $106.96 0.51% 0.540
DOW JONES 15010.51 0.31% 46.77
ASIA ADRS 140.21 1.03% 1.43
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
Doosan Heavy Industries on Sunday announced it had won a
145.2 billion won ($130 million) contract for seawater
desalination plant project at Chile.
DI CORP
The company said it has agreed to a 2.7 billion won ($2.42
million) worth of semiconductor test handler deal with Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd on Friday.
($1 = 1116.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)