Aug 19 Seoul shares closed slightly lower on Monday as large-caps struggled, but continued foreign inflows and a rally in shipbuilding sector on bets for stronger earnings ahead capped the decline.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.1 percent at 1,917.64 points.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ended down 0.7 percent, while automaker Hyundai Motor Co fell 0.9 percent after wage talks with the labour union soured on Sunday.

Shipbuilding stocks advanced, however, on expectations for higher price for new ships and signs of improvement in the euro zone.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd rose 3.8 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd 3.2 percent. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co was up 2.6 percent. ($1 = 1113.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)