China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
Aug 19 Seoul shares closed slightly lower on Monday as large-caps struggled, but continued foreign inflows and a rally in shipbuilding sector on bets for stronger earnings ahead capped the decline.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.1 percent at 1,917.64 points.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ended down 0.7 percent, while automaker Hyundai Motor Co fell 0.9 percent after wage talks with the labour union soured on Sunday.
Shipbuilding stocks advanced, however, on expectations for higher price for new ships and signs of improvement in the euro zone.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd rose 3.8 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd 3.2 percent. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co was up 2.6 percent. ($1 = 1113.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.