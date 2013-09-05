SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares are likely to rise on
Friday after another set of strong U.S. data underlined a
fast-improving outlook for the world's largest economy, but the
implications of sturdy U.S. growth for the Federal Reserve's
monetary stimulus is set to cap gains ahead of the crucial
non-farm payrolls report.
The U.S. services sector in August grew at its fastest pace
in almost eight years, an industry report showed on Thursday,
while U.S. private employers added 176,000 jobs last month.
Though the data suggests that the global economy continues
to recover, it also reinforced expectations that the Fed could
start cutting back on its stimulus programme later this month.
The U.S. August non-farm payrolls due later in the global
day could firm up the case for a cut in Fed's stimulus, which
has been a key driver of riskier assets in recent years.
"The upward momentum is likely to be limited as all eyes are
on the upcoming data," said Hanyang Securities analyst Lim
Dong-rak, adding that the extent of net foreign buying will
probably determine the market's fortunes.
Foreign investors were net buyers for a 10th straight
session on Thursday, purchasing 513.3 billion won ($467.33
million) worth of local shares, the most since Feb. 20.
The strong foreign appetite drove the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) up 1 percent to 1,951.65, the
highest close since June 5.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,655.08 0.12% 2.000
USD/JPY 100.17 0.06% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.996 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,366.14 -0.06% -0.850
US CRUDE $108.48 0.10% 0.110
DOW JONES 14937.48 0.04% 6.61
ASIA ADRS 141.83 0.16% 0.22
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
The automaker reached a tentative wage deal on Thursday with
its South Korean labour union, said a union spokesman. The union
will vote on approving the deal on Monday.
($1 = 1098.3750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)