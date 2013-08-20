SEOUL, Aug 21 Seoul shares are set to open flat on Wednesday as mixed signals from Wall Street and Asian markets keep investors on the sidelines ahead of the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting later. U.S. stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on better-than-expected quarterly earnings from retailers, but Asian markets such as Indonesia and India have been hard hit by concerns about big foreign capital outflows when the Fed starts to wind down its bond-buying stimulus. "The market will take some rest as Wall Street took a break (before the release of the Fed minutes), so it will be tough to post gains today," said Hyundai Securities market analyst Bae Sung-young. Chemical shares declined on Tuesday on concerns about weaker earnings due to slowing economic growth in India and Indonesia, their key export markets. Lotte Chemical Corp dropped 4.5 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.6 percent to 1,887.85 points on Tuesday, the lowest closing level since Aug. 12. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,652.35 0.38% 6.290 USD/JPY 97.35 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.818 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,367.74 -0.21% -2.930 US CRUDE $105.20 0.09% 0.090 DOW JONES 15002.99 -0.05% -7.75 ASIA ADRS 139.52 -0.48% -0.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St bounces to end four-day skid; retailers gain >Yields fall as buyers step in, emerging markets roiled >Dollar slides against euro and yen ahead of Fed minutes >U.S. oil drops on pipeline outage, contract expiration STOCKS TO WATCH STX PAN OCEAN CO LTD Korea Development Bank said on Tuesday that it will finance operating funds worth 200 billion won ($178.43 million) to STX Pan Ocean on improved financial structure. KIA MOTORS CORP South Korean workers of Kia Motors will stage a partial strike on Wednesday. Kia Motors' Cadenza debuted on Tuesday in second place on Consumer Reports magazine's list of top large sedans. ($1 = 1120.8750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)