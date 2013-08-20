SEOUL, Aug 21 Seoul shares are set to open flat
on Wednesday as mixed signals from Wall Street and Asian markets
keep investors on the sidelines ahead of the release of minutes
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting later.
U.S. stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on
better-than-expected quarterly earnings from retailers, but
Asian markets such as Indonesia and India have been hard hit by
concerns about big foreign capital outflows when the Fed starts
to wind down its bond-buying stimulus.
"The market will take some rest as Wall Street took a break
(before the release of the Fed minutes), so it will be tough to
post gains today," said Hyundai Securities market analyst Bae
Sung-young.
Chemical shares declined on Tuesday on concerns about weaker
earnings due to slowing economic growth in India and Indonesia,
their key export markets. Lotte Chemical Corp
dropped 4.5 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.6 percent to 1,887.85 points on Tuesday, the lowest closing
level since Aug. 12.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,652.35 0.38% 6.290
USD/JPY 97.35 0.09% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.818 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,367.74 -0.21% -2.930
US CRUDE $105.20 0.09% 0.090
DOW JONES 15002.99 -0.05% -7.75
ASIA ADRS 139.52 -0.48% -0.68
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St bounces to end four-day skid; retailers gain
>Yields fall as buyers step in, emerging markets roiled
>Dollar slides against euro and yen ahead of Fed minutes
>U.S. oil drops on pipeline outage, contract expiration
STOCKS TO WATCH
STX PAN OCEAN CO LTD
Korea Development Bank said on Tuesday that it will finance
operating funds worth 200 billion won ($178.43 million) to STX
Pan Ocean on improved financial structure.
KIA MOTORS CORP
South Korean workers of Kia Motors will stage a partial
strike on Wednesday. Kia Motors' Cadenza debuted on Tuesday in
second place on Consumer Reports magazine's list of top large
sedans.
($1 = 1120.8750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)