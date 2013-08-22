(Updates to midday)
* Shipyards and steel sectors fall on profit-taking
* Hyundai Merchant Marine rises on hopes of Mt.Kumkang
tourism resuming
SEOUL, Aug 22 South Korea shares traded at their
lowest intraday level in six weeks on Thursday morning on bets
that the U.S. Federal Reserve could taper its stimulus next
month -- although strong manufacturing data from China offered
some support.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.0 percent at 1,848.80 points as of 0239 GMT after
touching an intraday low of 1,838.52, the weakest since July 10.
The Fed's July meeting minutes offered nothing to change
investors' wagers on a reduction in the central bank's
bond-purchasing programme in September, weighing on sentiment
for Asian stocks.
But the flash HSBC purchasing managers' index for China rose
to 50.1 from July's final reading of 47.7, reinforcing signs of
stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy and boosting
the Kospi.
"The Chinese data is balancing the Fed tapering concerns to
a certain degree, which is a relief," said Hyundai Securities
senior analyst Rhoo Yong-seok.
Shipyards Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd and
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd
declined 2.2 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, giving up
their recent gains amid a broad market decline. Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd also dipped
1.4 percent.
Steel producers POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co
dropped 1.4 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively,
as investors took profits.
Conglomerate Hyundai Group's affiliate Hyundai Merchant
Marine Co rose 10.4 percent after North Korea
proposed talks with the South about resuming tours of Mt.
Kumkang in late August or early September.
Decliners outnumbered gainers 690 to 93.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks slipped 0.7
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ declined 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)