SEOUL, Aug 23 Seoul shares are expected to rebound from a six-week low on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. and European markets after business surveys suggested economies in the United States, China and the euro zone were recovering. A report by financial firm Markit showed a pick-up in the euro zone's manufacturing and services sector activity, while U.S. manufacturing quickened in August at its fastest pace in five months. Another survey showed Chinese manufacturing activity at a four-month high. "Upbeat economic readings will help the rebound, though the momentum is not seen strong," said Korea Investment & Securities analyst Park So-yeon. "Concerns remain as strong U.S. data is underpinning speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start curbing its stimulus in September." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1 percent to 1,849.12 points on Thursday, its weakest close since July 10. It was the fifth straight session of declines. Hyundai Motor Co's labour union spokesman said on Thursday that South Korean workers were planning another partial strike after annual wage negotiations with the management broke down. Hyundai Motor shares closed nearly flat after a volatile session on Thursday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,656.96 0.86% 14.160 USD/JPY 98.74 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.892 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,377.79 0.19% 2.550 US CRUDE $105.20 0.16% 0.170 DOW JONES 14963.74 0.44% 66.19 ASIA ADRS 138.78 1.24% 1.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St climbs after extended Nasdaq outage >Yields at two-year highs on taper fears, lack of clarity >Dollar gains on Fed tapering view, higher yields >Oil edges up on strong China, Euro zone data STOCKS TO WATCH MANDO CORP Concerns about a possible unionised walkout were eased after Mando Corp said on Thursday it has reached a deal with workers on wage negotiations. Mando, a brake system engineering company, has suffered from prolonged strikes every year except 2008 and 2009 since the labour union's formation in 1987. DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION A local newspaper reported on Thursday that Doosan Heavy Industries was planning to raise money to buy a majority stake in Italian defence group Finmeccanica 's energy unit Ansaldo Energia by early next month. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)