(Updates to midday)
* Samsung Electronics shares up on foreign demand
* Shipbuilders advance on bets for stronger earnings
SEOUL, Aug 23 South Korean shares were up more
than 1 percent on Friday morning, spurred by bullish U.S. and
European manufacturing sector data, though concerns about
potential September tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve capped
the extent of the gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.1 percent to 1,870.16 points as of 0210 GMT, bouncing higher
from an intraday low of 1,854.67.
"The market is responding well to the upbeat U.S. and
European data, while concerns about India and Indonesia have
eased," said Samsung Securities analyst Lim Soo-gyun.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest company
by market capitalisation, rose 2.7 percent on foreign investors'
bargain hunting, poised to snap a five-day losing streak and
buttressing the main index.
Memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc rose 2.1 percent
while panel maker LG Display Co Ltd rose 2.3
percent.
Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd rose 2.5
percent, also on bargain hunting, but affiliate Hyundai Motor Co
shares were volatile and traded nearly flat amid
fears of a prolonged strike after the labour union workers
called for another partial walkout.
Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd
rose 1.1 percent on a local newspaper report on Thursday that
the firm was preparing an acquisition of an Italian defence
group Finmeccanica's energy unit Ansaldo Energia.
Shipyards Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd and
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine rose 3.0 percent and
3.5 percent, respectively, after data on Thursday confirmed
economic stability in the euro zone and China.
Among decliners, Korea Electric Power Corp
dropped 1.9 percent, the most among large-caps as the energy
shortage problem continued in the country.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 592 to 171.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks gained 1.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)