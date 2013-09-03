* Shipbuilders and metal shares rise on China, euro zone
data
* Hyundai Motor falls amid partial walkouts
SEOUL, Sept 3 Seoul shares hit a near
three-month intraday high on Tuesday morning as a string of
upbeat manufacturing data from China and the euro zone signalled
a nascent global recovery, though caution over upcoming U.S.
figures limited gains.
Prospects for the global economy brightened after a new
round of purchasing managers' surveys for August showed that
China and euro zone industry strengthened.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.5 percent at 1,935.03 points as of 0217 GMT after touching
1,940.99, the highest intraday level since June 7.
"A bullish global economic outlook is factoring on the main
index, but with more U.S. data ahead, it doesn't seem enough for
further gains," said Woori Investment & Securities analyst Kim
Byung-yeon, referring to U.S. August trade balance and jobs
figures due later this week.
Foreign investors were net buyers of just a net 80.5
billion won ($73.15 million) worth of local stocks in the
morning, poised for eighth straight session of net buying.
Shipbuilders rose on upbeat China and euro zone PMI data,
lifting prospects for higher earnings in the following quarters.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering Co Ltd rose 4.1 percent and 3.9
percent, respectively.
Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd rose 2.6 percent
after the company announced on Monday it won two separate orders
worth 1.1 trillion won ($999.59 million) in total.
Korea Zinc Inc gained 2.1 percent after copper
prices, along with other industrial commodities, rebounded
China's strong manufacturing data to end a four-day losing
streak.
Automaker Hyundai Motor Co fell 1.0 percent in
the wake of ongoing partial strikes by unionised workers.
Affiliates Kia Motors Corp and auto parts maker
Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd dipped 1.8 percent and 1.4
percent, respectively.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.5
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent
higher.
($1 = 1100.4500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)