SEOUL, Aug 28 Seoul shares are set to fall on Wednesday, tracking weaker global markets on heightened geopolitical uncertainty ahead of a possible U.S.-led military strike against the Syrian government. Global markets fell after Western sources who attended a meeting in Istanbul said "action to deter further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime could come as early as in the next few days." "Today, the market will be consumed by developments in Syria," said E-Trade Securities analyst Choi Kwang-hyeok. "Though it is seen to be temporary, investors will concentrate on safe-haven assets rather than riskier equities." Choi said Hyundai Motor Co may benefit from a rise in the safe-haven yen. A strong yen tends to put South Korean exporters at an advantage against their Japanese rivals in overseas markets. However, the automaker faces further industrial action after its South Korean union said on Tuesday that members plan to extend a partial strike by another two days after the latest round of wage talks failed to produce an agreement. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.1 percent to 1,885.84 points on Tuesday, after rising as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the day. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,630.48 -1.59% -26.300 USD/JPY 97.12 0.1% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.709 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,416.35 0.02% 0.310 US CRUDE $109.51 0.46% 0.500 DOW JONES 14776.13 -1.14% -170.33 ASIA ADRS 137.46 -1.23% -1.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St posts worst day since June on Syria concerns >U.S. bond prices rise as Syria fears fuel safety bid >Yen,Swiss franc rise as Syria fear spur demand for safety >Brent hits 6-month high as West weighs strike on Syria STOCKS TO WATCH AFFILIATES OF HYUNDAI GROUP Conglomerate Hyundai Group's affiliates Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd shares will be closely watched after South Korean government proposed to Pyongyang on Tuesday to hold talks about resuming tours to Mt. Kumkang in North Korea on Oct. 2. Hyundai Group operated the tourism project until it was shuttered in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was found dead during a tour. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)