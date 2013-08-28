SEOUL, Aug 29 Seoul shares are set to rise early on Thursday, recovering from two days of modest losses after Wall Street rebounded on higher crude prices amid fears of military action against Syria. U.S. share markets pushed higher, led by energy stocks as Brent crude gained 1.4 percent and U.S. crude futures rose 0.4 percent. "Wall Street's rebound will provide enough push for the market to regain some of the previous sessions' losses," said Dongbu Securities analyst Lee Eun-taek. Lee said South Korean crude refiners such as SK Innovation Co Ltd and metals refiner Korea Zinc Inc were likely to gain from higher oil and gold prices in the short term, in line with a global trend. But caution will remain about the longer-term prospects as political uncertainty deepens in the Middle East. Foreign investors were net buyers of 133.4 billion won ($119.6 million) worth of local shares on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to four sessions to buttress the main index. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.1 percent to 1,884.52 points on Wednesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,634.96 0.27% 4.480 USD/JPY 97.67 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.765 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,415.74 -0.13% -1.900 US CRUDE $109.57 -0.48% -0.530 DOW JONES 14824.51 0.33% 48.38 ASIA ADRS 137.78 0.23% 0.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rebounds as energy stocks rise over Syria >U.S. bond prices dip after 3 days of gains; auction tepid >Dollar rallies broadly as Syria fears spur bid for safety >Brent oil jumps, hits 6-month high as Syria roils market STOCKS TO WATCH DAIRY COMPANIES Dairy products makers such as Namyang Dairy Products Co Ltd and Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd may receive some boost after the Seoul Dairy Cooperative reached an agreement with distributers to raise milk prices. ($1 = 1115.4250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Pullin)