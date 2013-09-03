SEOUL, Sept 4 Seoul shares are likely to edge
lower on Wednesday on renewed worries over a U.S.-led military
strike against Syria and growing speculation of an imminent
scaling back in the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
"There are still uncertainties stirred by the Fed's possible
trimming of its stimulus programme later this month and U.S.-led
military action against Syria," said Shinyoung Securities
analyst Lee Kyung-soo. "It's hard to rally against such
uncertainties."
Upbeat U.S. manufacturing and construction spending data for
August added to signs that the global economy is on a firmer
footing, but also amplified speculations of the Federal Reserve
moving to reduce its bond-buying stimulus at its policy meeting
later this month.
The Fed's stimulus has been a major driver of riskier assets
in recent years and the growing speculation of a turn in the
U.S. central bank's policy has roiled markets since June.
Wall Street gains overnight were limited after two top U.S.
congressional leaders voiced support for a U.S.-led military
strike against Syria on Tuesday, leading to renewed worries over
escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Foreign investors, a key factor behind the recent rise in
the main index, were net buyers of 252.3 billion won ($229.80
million) worth of local stocks on Tuesday, their eighth straight
session of net buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.5 percent at 1,933.74 points on Monday, the highest close
since June 5.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,639.77 0.42% 6.800
USD/JPY 99.61 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.863 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,411.26 -0.06% -0.780
US CRUDE $108.55 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 14833.96 0.16% 23.65
ASIA ADRS 139.96 2.48% 3.39
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St up but rally fizzles on support for Syria strike
>Bonds slide on upbeat economic data, reduced Syria fears
>Dollar rises to six-week high after stronger U.S. data
>Oil settles higher on tight supplies, Syria worries
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR
Hyundai Motor's South Korean labour union said on Tuesday it
plans to extend partial strikes for three more days, in a move
to pressure the automaker in a last-minute effort to reach an
annual wage deal. More than 40,000 Hyundai workers plan to idle
plants for eight hours a day on Wednesday, Thursday and 12 hours
on Friday.
The automaker posted a 19.6 percent month-on-month decline
in domestic sales in August due to the ongoing walkout.
SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD
CJ Cheiljedang Corp said in a regulatory filing
on Wednesday it is planning to sell 3 million shares in Samsung
Life Insurance Co Ltd for 303.8 billion Korean won
($276.71 million) on Friday.
CJ Cheiljedang said it will still hold a 1.49 percent stake
in Samsung Life after the block sale.
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO LTD
The shipbuilder said on Tuesday it won an order worth 113.2
billion won ($103.11 million) to manufacture three container
ships by August 2015 for an unidentified shipper in Europe.
($1 = 1097.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)