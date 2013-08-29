SEOUL Aug 29 South Korean shares rose more than 1 percent to the highest close in nearly two weeks on Thursday, rebounding from recent declines as heavy foreign buying lifted large-cap issues such as Samsung Electronics and financial shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 1.2 percent higher at 1,907.54 points, the highest close since Aug. 19.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 462.3 billion won ($414.46 million) worth of local shares, the most since June 28 and their fifth consecutive session of net purchases.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 2.7 percent, while Hana Financial Group Inc advanced 2.8 percent. ($1 = 1115.4250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)