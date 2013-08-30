SEOUL Aug 30 Seoul shares rose 1 percent to
their highest close in nearly three months on Friday on upbeat
U.S. data and a sixth consecutive day of net buying by foreign
investors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
the day up 18.82 points at 1,926.36 points, its highest close
since June 10.
The index gained 3 percent this week and 0.6 percent during
August. For the month, the MSCI Asia Pacific index excluding
Japan was trading down more than 1 percent as of
late Friday.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 503.1 billion won
($453.36 million) of local stocks on Friday.
Hyundai Motor Co rose 4.0 percent and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.8 percent.
($1 = 1109.7250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard
Borsuk)