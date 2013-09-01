SEOUL, Sept 2 Seoul shares are set to rise on
Monday on the back of better-than-expected August exports and
after China's upbeat factory activity data raised hopes for a
continued global economic recovery.
South Korea's overseas shipments last month rose 7.7 percent
from a year ago, the strongest growth since January, while
China's official purchasing managers' index for August rose to a
16-month high.
However, Wall Street shares fell on Friday to mark their
steepest decline since May 2012 amid uncertainty over the
possibility of U.S.-led military intervention in the Syrian
conflict.
"The market will initially factor in the U.S. and euro zone
markets' decline on Friday, but should recover as (Korea and
China's) bullish economic data will continue attracting foreign
capital," said Tong Yang Securities analyst Lee Jae-mahn.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 501.6 billion won
($451.87 million) worth of shares on Friday, the most since Feb.
20, to extend their buying streak to six sessions.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1 percent at 1,926.36 points. The main index gained 0.6
percent for the month of August, when the MSCI Asia Pacific
index excluding Japan fell 1.1 percent.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,632.97 -0.32% -5.200
USD/JPY 98.30 0.15% 0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.789 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,382.00 -0.91% -12.700
US CRUDE $106.17 -1.37% -1.480
DOW JONES 14810.31 -0.21% -30.64
ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99% -1.36
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG DISPLAY CO LTD
The panel maker on Friday said it plans to invest 832.6
billion won ($750.06 million) by 2014 in facilities to produce
various sized displays. LG Display is a key supplier to Apple
Inc.
INSURANCE COMPANIES
South Korean insurance firms announced July earnings on
Friday. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd's
operating profit increased 28 percent from June, while Hanwha
General Insurance Co Ltd recorded operating loss of
5.1 billion won ($4.59 million) in July.