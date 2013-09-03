SEOUL, Sept 3 Seoul shares rose 0.5 percent on
Tuesday to a three-month closing high on encouraging
manufacturing data from many countries, but gains were capped by
profit-taking for big stocks such as Samsung Electronics and
Hyundai Mobis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
8.9 points to 1,933.74 points, the highest close since June 5.
Shipbuilding and chemical shares rallied on manufacturing
purchasing managers' index data from China and the euro zone.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd rose 5.3 percent and
Lotte Chemical Corp gained 3.1 percent.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which
gained 5.6 percent last week, dropped 1.0 percent. Auto-parts
maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd fell 1.6 percent. It rose
3.5 percent last week.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard
Borsuk)