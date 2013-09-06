SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares edged higher to a
fresh three-month closing high as foreigners extended their
buying streak to 11 sessions, though gains were capped as
investors awaited crucial U.S. jobs data due later on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
3.66 points - or 0.2 percent - to 1,955.31 points, the highest
close since June 5. The index, which rose 3 percent last week,
gained 1.5 percent this week and reached three-month highs on
three days.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 423.4 billion won
($385.48 million) of local shares on Friday and 1.5 trillion won
for the week.
Hyundai Steel Co rose 4.1 percent on hopes for
better earnings after a new furnace at its Dangjin steel mill
opens in a week.
($1 = 1098.3750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)