SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares edged higher to a fresh three-month closing high as foreigners extended their buying streak to 11 sessions, though gains were capped as investors awaited crucial U.S. jobs data due later on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 3.66 points - or 0.2 percent - to 1,955.31 points, the highest close since June 5. The index, which rose 3 percent last week, gained 1.5 percent this week and reached three-month highs on three days.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 423.4 billion won ($385.48 million) of local shares on Friday and 1.5 trillion won for the week.

Hyundai Steel Co rose 4.1 percent on hopes for better earnings after a new furnace at its Dangjin steel mill opens in a week.

