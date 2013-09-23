SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korean shares ended 0.2
percent higher on Monday as a report pointing to faster growth
in China's factory sector more than offset profit-taking on
large-caps such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Corp.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
3.83 points to 2,009.41 after re-opening from a three-day
Chuseok traditional holiday that lasted from Sept. 18 to 20.
Market heavyweights weighed on the market, with Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co
falling 1.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, hit by
profit-taking.
Meanwhile, Samsung SDI Co Ltd jumped 6.8 percent
after electric automakers Tesla Motors Inc hit a record
closing price on Friday, raising hopes of better earnings.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)