SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korean shares ended 0.2 percent higher on Monday as a report pointing to faster growth in China's factory sector more than offset profit-taking on large-caps such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Corp.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 3.83 points to 2,009.41 after re-opening from a three-day Chuseok traditional holiday that lasted from Sept. 18 to 20.

Market heavyweights weighed on the market, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co falling 1.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, hit by profit-taking.

Meanwhile, Samsung SDI Co Ltd jumped 6.8 percent after electric automakers Tesla Motors Inc hit a record closing price on Friday, raising hopes of better earnings. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)