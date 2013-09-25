SEOUL, Sept 25 South Korean stocks fell on
Wednesday amid concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown
and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.5 percent at 1,998.06, but off a session low of 1,988.87.
Foreign investors purchased a moderate 191.7 billion won
($178.77 million) worth of local shares, extending their net
buying streak to a 21 consecutive session.
Crude oil refiners struggled, with SK Innovation Co Ltd
and GS Holdings falling 1.7 percent and
1.4 percent, respectively.
($1 = 1072.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)