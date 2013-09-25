SEOUL, Sept 26 Seoul shares are seen tracking weaker global markets on Thursday, with investors unsettled by the threat of a possible U.S. government shutdown next week and as traders also focus on looming talks to raise the U.S. government's borrowing limit. "U.S. fiscal uncertainties of the past have taught investors that they must be risk averse in situations like these," said Kang Hyun-gee, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities. "The market is on track for another weaker session." Although the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended at two-week lows on Wednesday, losing 0.5 percent, foreign investors extended their net buying streak for a 21 consecutive session. If they are net buyers on Thursday that would match the longest net buying streak in the main index's history. Earlier in the day, South Korea's Central Bank survey showed the country's consumer confidence inched down to 102 in September, a five-month low, although a reading above 100 indicates consumers are optimistic about the economy in the coming months. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,692.77 -0.27% -4.650 USD/JPY 98.44 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.626 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,333.20 0.02% 0.210 US CRUDE $102.33 -0.32% -0.330 DOW JONES 15273.26 -0.40% -61.33 ASIA ADRS 147.79 -0.38% -0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >WallSt end down for 5th day as budget impasse,WalMart weigh >Bonds rise for 4th straight session on Fed outlook >Dollar drops as U.S. budget battle keeps investors wary >Brent edges lower, Iran diplomacy in focus STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI MOTOR CO & KIA MOTORS CORP Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors said they are recalling about 660,000 vehicles in South Korea to fix a faulty brake switch, also leaving the possibility of further recalls in other countries. ($1 = 1077.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)