SEOUL, Sept 26 Seoul shares closed above the
psychologically important 2,000 point level as extended offshore
buying outweighed concerns about the U.S. fiscal outlook.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.5 percent to close at 2,007.32.
Foreigners were net buyers for a 22nd consecutive session by
purchasing 177.3 billion won ($164.59 million) of local shares
on Thursday. During the streak, foreigners have spent 8.7
trillion won in purchasing local shares.
Shipbuilders and steelmakers led the rise in the broader
market, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
and Hyundai Steel Co jumping 5.9 percent
3 percent, respectively leading sectors gains.
($1 = 1077.2500 Korean won)
