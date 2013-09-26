SEOUL, Sept 27 Seoul shares are expected to edge
higher on Friday, maintaining ground above the key 2,000 point
level after weekly U.S. jobless claims data indicated some
improvement in the world's largest economy.
But worries about the impasse in Washington in budget and
debt talks were set to cap gains.
"Though U.S. jobless claims data is positive enough to
marginally lift the market, investors need further evidence of a
U.S. economic recovery as well as a settlement in Washington,"
said Hanyang Securities analyst Lim Dong-rak.
After a steep rally in August, the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index has struggled to make significant gains
beyond 2,000. On Thursday, it snapped a two-day skid to rise
0.5 percent and close at 2,007.32.
Foreigners, the biggest drivers of the recent rally, were
net buyers for a 22nd consecutive session on Thursday. They
bought 177.3 billion won ($165 million) worth of local shares,
bringing their total purchases during the streak to 8.7 trillion
won.
Earlier in the day, South Korea's central bank data showed
the country's current account balance in August was its
second-largest on record, with stronger exports and weaker
imports.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,698.67 0.35% 5.900
USD/JPY 98.96 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.648 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,322.15 -0.07% -0.940
US CRUDE $102.88 -0.15% -0.150
DOW JONES 15328.30 0.36% 55.04
ASIA ADRS 149.13 0.91% 1.34
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOREA GAS CORP
The state-run company in a filing on Thursday said it is
considering to sell 15 percent of its stake in the Gladstone LNG
(GLNG) project.
SBI MORTGAGE CO LTD
SBI Mortgage said on Thursday it will purchase all shares of
its Japanese affiliate SBI Lease Company for 46.8 billion won.
($1 = 1075.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)