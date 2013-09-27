SEOUL, Sept 27 Seoul shares closed up slightly on Friday and on the week, fuelled by reduced U.S. weekly jobless claims and South Korea's firm current account surplus, despite a worrisome U.S. fiscal outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,011.80, its highest close since Sept.16. The main bourse rose a modest 0.3 percent for the week, marking a fifth consecutive winning week.

Foreigners were net buyers for a 23rd consecutive session, buying 205.3 billion won ($190.96 million) worth of local shares on Friday, and 964.7 billion for the week. The streak has seen foreigners spend almost 9 trillion won to buy local shares.

Shipbuilders rallied on the country's firm seasonally adjusted current account surplus for August that was released earlier in the day, with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd rising 2.9 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. ($1=1075.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)