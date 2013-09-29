SEOUL, Sept 30 Seoul shares are seen tracking Wall Street lower on Monday as investors avoid risk ahead of a possible U.S. government shutdown, although China data due later in the day may help recover losses. Investors were wary after political wrangling in U.S. Congress over the weekend made it increasingly unlikely that Republicans and Democrats will agree to fund the government before the fiscal year ends at midnight on Monday. "An immediate weakness in equities is expected ... in past U.S. fiscal standoffs, capital was inclined towards safe-haven assets like gold," Korea Investment & Securities said in a note to its clients. Investors are watching a slew of Chinese economic readings to confirm stability in South Korea's largest export market. The final September HSBC manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due for release later in the day, followed by official September PMI on Tuesday and HSBC services PMI on Friday. "China data will provide confidence to investors who are consumed by the U.S. cues, but probably not enough to convince investors about risk-taking behaviour," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo. Foreigners helped drive the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 0.2 percent higher to close at 2,011.80 points on Friday. KOSPI rose 0.3 percent for the week, marking a fifth consecutive weekly gain. South Korea's manufacturing business survey index for October climbed to a seasonally adjusted 82, the Bank of Korea said earlier Monday, its highest since reaching 83 in May last year. Industrial output expanded in August at its quickest pace in nine months. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,691.75 -0.41% -6.920 USD/JPY 97.80 -0.45% -0.440 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.628 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,339.25 0.31% 4.100 US CRUDE $102.04 -0.81% -0.830 DOW JONES 15258.24 -0.46% -70.06 ASIA ADRS 147.79 -0.90% -1.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls as U.S. government faces possible shutdown >Safe-haven bonds rise as government shutdown looms >Dollar drops broadly on possible U.S. government shutdown >Oil falls as U.S. and Iran look for nuclear deal STOCKS TO WATCH SK HOLDINGS CO LTD Conglomerate SK chairman Chey Tae-won was sentenced four years in prison on embezzling corporate funds while his brother was sentenced 3-1/2 years. LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTHCARE LTD LG Household said on Friday it decided to sell 9 million shares of its affiliate Coca-Cola Beverage Company Korea at 148.5 billion won in Nov.20. ($1 = 1073.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)