SEOUL, Sept 30 Seoul shares are seen tracking
Wall Street lower on Monday as investors avoid risk ahead of a
possible U.S. government shutdown, although China data due later
in the day may help recover losses.
Investors were wary after political wrangling in U.S.
Congress over the weekend made it increasingly unlikely that
Republicans and Democrats will agree to fund the government
before the fiscal year ends at midnight on
Monday.
"An immediate weakness in equities is expected ... in past
U.S. fiscal standoffs, capital was inclined towards safe-haven
assets like gold," Korea Investment & Securities said in a note
to its clients.
Investors are watching a slew of Chinese economic readings
to confirm stability in South Korea's largest export market. The
final September HSBC manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) is due for release later in the day, followed by official
September PMI on Tuesday and HSBC services PMI on Friday.
"China data will provide confidence to investors who are
consumed by the U.S. cues, but probably not enough to convince
investors about risk-taking behaviour," said Samsung Securities
analyst Kim Yong-goo.
Foreigners helped drive the Korea Composite Stock Price
Index (KOSPI) 0.2 percent higher to close at 2,011.80
points on Friday. KOSPI rose 0.3 percent for the week, marking a
fifth consecutive weekly gain.
South Korea's manufacturing business survey index for
October climbed to a seasonally adjusted 82, the Bank of Korea
said earlier Monday, its highest since reaching 83 in May last
year. Industrial output expanded in August at its quickest pace
in nine months.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,691.75 -0.41% -6.920
USD/JPY 97.80 -0.45% -0.440
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.628 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,339.25 0.31% 4.100
US CRUDE $102.04 -0.81% -0.830
DOW JONES 15258.24 -0.46% -70.06
ASIA ADRS 147.79 -0.90% -1.34
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
SK HOLDINGS CO LTD
Conglomerate SK chairman Chey Tae-won was sentenced four
years in prison on embezzling corporate funds while his brother
was sentenced 3-1/2 years.
LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTHCARE LTD
LG Household said on Friday it decided to sell 9 million
shares of its affiliate Coca-Cola Beverage Company Korea at
148.5 billion won in Nov.20.
($1 = 1073.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)