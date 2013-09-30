SEOUL, Sept 30 Seoul shares closed at a two-week low on Monday, reflecting worries over a looming U.S. government shutdown and disappointing factory data from China, but prolonged foreign inflows capped losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.7 percent to close at 1,996.96 points, its lowest close since Sept. 13. KOSPI gained 3.7 percent this month, its highest gain since September 2012, and marked a third consecutive winning month.

Foreigners were net buyers for a 24th consecutive session, buying 115 billion won ($107 million) worth of local shares on Monday, and more than 7 trillion won for the month. The 24-session buying spree has seen foreigners invest in more than 9 trillion won worth of local shares.

Automakers and shipyards struggled, with Hyundai Motor Co and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd falling 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1073.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)