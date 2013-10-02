SEOUL Oct 2 Seoul shares ended little changed
on Wednesday as foreign buying and a rally in memory chip makers
were countered by a cautious mood amid a U.S. government
shutdown and ahead of a holiday on Thursday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
almost flat, up 0.03 percent to close at 1,999.47 points. Local
markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday and
reopen on Friday.
Foreigners extended their net buying streak to a 26th
consecutive session, purchasing 228.5 billion won ($212.81
million) worth of local shares on Wednesday. It brought their
total purchases for the period to a net 9.6 trillion won.
Memory chip makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and SK Hynix Inc advanced 2.6 percent and 4 percent,
respectively, buoyed by a sharp price rise in memory chips.
On the downside, Hyundai Motor Co and its
affiliate Kia Motors Corp dropped 2.8 percent and
4.6 percent, respectively, as overall September sales for both
automakers fell significantly from a year ago.
($1 = 1073.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)