* KOSPI on track for a weekly loss, first since late Aug.
* Shipbuilders lose steam on profit-taking
* Samsung SDI fall on Tesla car fire
SEOUL, Oct 4 South Korean shares surrendered
early gains And turned lower on Friday as a U.S. budget standoff
dragged on and a more complex fight loomed later this month to
raise the U.S. borrowing limit.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.4 percent at 1,991.60 by 0201 GMT after touching an
intraday low of 1,985.63, the lowest intraday level since
Sept.10.
The KOSPI looked set for a 1 percent loss on the week, its
forst weekly loss since late August.
President Barack Obama met with Republican and Democrat
leaders in Congress but reiterated in a speech that he would not
give in to Republican demands to roll back his healthcare
programme in exchange for reopening the government.
Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta, said the partial shutdown of the U.S. government will
hurt growth in the last quarter of this year.
"The uncertainty surrounding the U.S. political standoff is
pushing investors to lock in profits," said Dongbu Securities
analyst Lee Eun-taek, adding that material industry-related
shares which have risen recently were the main targets.
Shipbuilders were struck heavily by profit-taking, with
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd declining
3.2 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. The sector
fell 2.6 percent as a whole, dragging down the broader market.
The main bourse rose initially as large-cap Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, which accounts for 16.1 percent
of the KOSPI's total market capitalisation, estimated its
third-quarter earnings at a record high of 10.1 trillion won
($9.4 billion) earlier in the day.
After rising as high as 1.7 percent, it was up a modest 0.3
percent as of 0200 GMT.
Battery maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd fell 3 percent
after Tesla Motors Co shares plunged overnight on the
latest in a strings of problems for the batteries used in
electric vehicles.
Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors
Corp rose 1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively,
on bargain-hunting following sharp declines on Wednesday on weak
September sales.
Foreigners, the main driver of the Seoul market in recent
months, were poised to extend their net buying streak to a 27th
consecutive session in the morning, purchasing 156.2 billion won
worth of local shares.
Decliners outnumbered gaining shares 619 to 178.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged down
0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ also fell 0.4
percent. Local markets were closed on Thursday for a public
holiday.