SEOUL Oct 4 Seoul shares ended marginally lower
on Friday and for the week, fuelled by jitters on unresolved
U.S. budget standoff, raising fears it could have serious
repercussion in the world's largest economy, but persistent
foreign buying capped losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.1 percent to close at 1,996.98. KOSPI slipped 0.7 percent for
the week, snapping a five-week winning streak.
Foreigners extended their net buying streak to a 27th
consecutive session, purchasing 413.9 billion won ($385.38
million) worth of local shares on Friday. It brought their total
purchases for the period to a net 10 trillion won.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
ended flat as the company is expected to post a record 10.1
trillion won July-September earnings, while shipbuilders
struggled on profit-taking with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
falling 2.7 percent.
($1 = 1074.0000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Anand Basu)