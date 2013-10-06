SEOUL, Oct 7 Seoul shares are expected to trade
within a narrow range Monday with the unlikelihood of a
short-term resolution to the U.S. government shutdown deterring
local buyers, even as the prospect of a weaker dollar encourages
some foreign investors.
Uncertainty was heightened over the weekend after Republican
House Speaker John Boehner warned the U.S. could be headed
towards a default if U.S. President Barack Obama did not
negotiate ahead of an Oct. 17 deadline to raise the debt
ceiling.
"The market will be contained to a box pattern on downside
risks from prolonged shutdown of U.S. government," IBK
Investment & Securities said to a note to its clients.
Looking ahead, the brokerage said Wednesday's publication of
minutes from the September meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
Open Market Committee could stir volatility if it points to
vigorous debate about the timeline for the Fed's plans to begin
trimming economic stimulus measures.
Shinahan Securities analyst Han Beom-ho said a weaker dollar
stemming from Washington's political standoff, leading to a
firmer won, could provide one reason for foreign
investors, a key driver of Seoul stocks, to keep putting money
into the Seoul market in the upcoming week.
Foreigners extended their net buying streak to a 27th
consecutive session on Friday, purchasing 413.9 billion won
($386.70 million) worth of local shares. That brought their
total purchases for the period to a net 10 trillion won.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.1 percent to close at 1,996.98 on Friday. KOSPI slipped 0.7
percent for the week, snapping a five-week winning streak.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,690.50 0.71% 11.840
USD/JPY 97.22 0.23% 0.220
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.645 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,313.90 0.25% 3.290
US CRUDE $103.43 -0.39% -0.410
DOW JONES 15072.58 0.51% 76.10
ASIA ADRS 147.21 0.62% 0.91
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD
Battery producer Samsung SDI confirmed on Friday it is in
talks with Tesla Motors Inc about supplying technology
to the U.S. electric vehicle producer.