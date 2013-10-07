* Seoul shares seen rangebound until settlement in
Washington
* Tech shares rise, buoyed by foreign buying
* Doosan Heavy gains after results out on Italian firm bid
SEOUL, Oct 7 Seoul shares edged lower on Monday
morning, failing to gain momentum as the U.S. budget standoff
dragged on, although another day of foreign net buying helped
tech stocks like Samsung Electronics buck the market weakness.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.1 percent at 1,994.78 points as of 0200 GMT, after rising
to 2,002.61 earlier.
Uncertainty was heightened over the weekend after Republican
House Speaker John Boehner warned the U.S. could be headed
towards a default if U.S. President Barack Obama did not
negotiate ahead of an Oct. 17 deadline to raise the debt
ceiling.
"As the U.S. political woes continue, foreign inflows that
entered the market via large-caps are seen being selective on
shares," such as technology stocks, said Chung Seung-jae, an
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
"Once the standoff is resolved, foreigners are expected to
buy local shares aggressively," he added. He said the fact that
the KOSPI has stayed in a range near the psychologically
important 2,000 mark signals that investors expect a near-term
settlement in the standoff.
Foreigners were poised to extend their net buying streak to
a 28th consecutive session in the morning, purchasing 55.1
billion won ($51.48 million) worth of local shares.
Among large-cap tech shares to benefit from overseas buying,
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.8 percent, LG
Electronics Inc gained 1.5 percent and SK Hynix Inc
added 1.2 percent.
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd
jumped 3.7 percent after it lost out in a bidding battle to buy
Italian engineering company Ansaldo Energia, resolving
uncertainty that had hung over the bidding for months. The South
Korean shipbuilder said it will instead seek a "strategic
alliance such as technological ties" with Ansaldo.
Samsung SDI Co Ltd rose 1 percent. The battery
maker and Tesla Motors Co said on Friday that they are
in talks about the South Korean company supplying battery
technology to Tesla. Samsung SDI has risen 33.9 percent since
July.
Decliners outnumbered advancing shares 502 to 261.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was flat,
while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent lower.
($1 = 1070.3250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)