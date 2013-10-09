SEOUL, Oct 10 Seoul shares are set to hold a narrow range on Thursday as investors await progress on the U.S. fiscal deadlock amid signs of a more positive tone, while options expiries may add to pressure on the market. "The U.S. fiscal impasse is a familiar issue but is still the main source of uncertainty in risk markets, as we saw with U.S. stocks on Wednesday," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. "Coupled with the options expiry Thursday, the cue from Washington is expected to offset the U.S. Federal Reserve news," he added. Wall Street edged higher overnight, welcoming the nomination of Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank amid expectations she will maintain economic stimulus. The market was buoyed by signs of a possible break in the U.S. fiscal impasse as Republicans and Democrats floated the possibility of a short-term increase in the debt limit to allow time for broader negotiations on the budget. President Obama also began inviting lawmakers from both parties to discuss the government shutdown and raising the debt limit. Foreigners, the main driver of the Seoul market in recent months, extended their net buying streak to a 29th consecutive session on Tuesday, purchasing a modest 77.2 billion won ($71.9 million) worth of local shares. The buying took their total purchases for the period to a net 10.3 trillion won. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 2,002.76 on Tuesday. Local markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. South Korea's central bank will announce its base rate later on Thursday, and is expected to keep interest rates unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey found. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:42GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,656.40 0.06% 0.950 USD/JPY 97.40 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.661 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,305.66 -0.07% -0.930 US CRUDE $101.45 -0.16% -0.160 DOW JONES 14802.98 0.18% 26.45 ASIA ADRS 145.72 1.57% 2.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow,S&P 500 end modestly higher on hopeful signs in impasse >Prices dip as focus remains on Washington >Dollar rises from eight-month low on Yellen, Fed minutes >Oil drops on U.S. stocks build, budget impasse STOCKS TO WATCH SK INNOVATION CO LTD The South Korean crude refiner is set to ramp up straight-run fuel oil imports from Europe, cutting costs for the company and giving it more control and flexibility in chartering tankers. ($1 = 1073.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)