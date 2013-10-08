SEOUL Oct 8 Seoul shares rebounded from early
losses to close higher on Wednesday, halting a two-day skid, as
a firm China services survey offset jitters about on a possible
U.S. debt default.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.4 percent to 2,002.76 points, reclaiming the psychologically
important 2,000 level in seven-sessions.
Foreigners sold stocks early on, but ended the day as net
buyers for a 29th consecutive session. They bought 77.3 billion
won ($72.14 million) worth of local shares, taking their total
net purchases for the period to 10.3 trillion won.
Prospects of higher earnings pushed up automakers and
shipbuilders, which underpinned the broader market. Hyundai
Motor Co and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
advanced 2.4 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.
($1 = 1071.5250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)