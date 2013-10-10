SEOUL Oct 10 Seoul shares ended flat in choppy trade on Thursday, as downward pressures from expiring local options offset foreign buying and hopes that U.S. lawmakers can end their fiscal standoff.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 0.1 percent to 2,001.40 points, sustaining the psychologically important 2,000 level for a second day.

Foreigners extended their buying streak to a 30th consecutive session by purchasing 140.2 billion won ($130.6 million) of local shares. Their total purchases for the period are a net 10.8 trillion won.

Automakers and tech shares underpinned the main index, with Hyundai Motor Co and SK Hynix Inc rising 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Insurance shares pulled the market down. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd fell 3.3 percent. ($1 = 1073.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)