SEOUL Oct 11 South Korean shares ended at their
highest closing level in seven months on Friday, buoyed by
further foreign buying and hopes that squabbling U.S.
politicians may be able to avert a potential debt default.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.2 percent to 2,024.90 points, its highest close since Feb.28.
KOSPI gained 1.4 percent for the week.
It slightly outperformed regional markets as the MSCI Asia
Pacific index excluding Japan, which was up 1.2
percent this week.
Foreigners extended their buying streak to a 31st
consecutive session by purchasing 163.1 billion won ($151.90
million) worth of local shares on Friday.
It brought their total purchases for the period to a net 11
trillion won, while institutions snapped a 21 consecutive
session of selling by purchasing 131.9 billion won to underpin
the main index.
Banks and securities advanced the most,
with Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd and Hyundai
Securities Co Ltd rising 5.4 percent and 4 percent,
respectively, to outperform sector peers and the broader market.
($1 = 1073.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)