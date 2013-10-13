SEOUL, Oct 14 Seoul shares may open higher on
Monday after Wall Street finished stronger last week, but
investors are likely to remain cautious until politicians in
Washington strike a deal to avert a possible U.S. debt default.
"If the U.S. successfully averts a debt default before
Thursday's deadline and China GDP comes out strong, the main
bourse may exceed the 2,050 point level by the end of the week,"
said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo.
China is set to release its third-quarter gross domestic
product (GDP) data on Friday, with a Reuters poll forecasting a
7.8 percent rise. On Saturday, China reported that exports
dropped 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier,
underscoring concerns about global demand.
China is South Korea's biggest export market.
While Wall Street closed higher on Friday, U.S. stock index
futures fell in early trade on Monday as Washington politicians
were yet to strike a deal to break the two-week long budget
impasses.
Analysts expect the Seoul market will continue to be
supported by foreign buying interest. Offshore investors
extended their buying streak to a 31st consecutive session by
purchasing 163.2 billion won ($152.32 million) worth of local
shares on Friday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.2 percent to 2,024.90 points On Friday, its highest close
since Feb.28. The KOSPI gained 1.4 percent for the week.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,703.20 0.63% 10.640
USD/JPY 98.29 -0.27% -0.270
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.691 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,273.81 0.10% 1.220
US CRUDE $101.45 -0.56% -0.570
DOW JONES 15237.11 0.73% 111.04
ASIA ADRS 149.68 1.21% 1.79
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOREA GAS CORP (KOGAS)
South Korea's state-run gas company said on Friday its
domestic gas sales in September rose 11.2 percent from a year
earlier.
($1 = 1071.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)