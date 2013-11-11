SEOUL, Nov 12 Seoul shares are expected to
weaken for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, driven
lower by signs of tighter monetary policy in China and
uncertainty over U.S. stimulus spending.
"The ongoing debate about the Fed tapering timeline has
taken its toll on foreign investment, and China's liquidity
tightening doesn't provide relief," Mirae Asset analyst Lee
Jae-hoon said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.4 percent at 1,977.30 points on Monday, its weakest close
since Sept. 9. The main index dropped more than 3 percent during
its six-day slide.
Chinese official data on Monday showed new bank lending hit
a 10-month low in October, adding to evidence the central bank
is tightening the screws on monetary policy.
In the United States, investors are waiting for insight into
the timing of stimulus wind-back when Federal Reserve chairwoman
nominee Janet Yellen gives her views on the central bank's
bond-buying programme before the Senate on Thursday.
Offshore investors sold a net 64.3 billion won ($59.96
million) of local shares on Monday, a sixth consecutive session
of net selling after a record streak of 44 days of buying.
South Korea's import prices fell 7.3 percent in the year to
October, extending their easing streak since September last year
but falling at a slower annual pace than a month earlier, the
central bank said on Tuesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,771.89 0.07% 1.280
USD/JPY 99.19 0.04% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.751 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,281.60 -0.10% -1.220
US CRUDE $95.14 0.57% 0.540
DOW JONES 15783.10 0.14% 21.32
ASIA ADRS 146.75 -0.38% -0.56
--------------------------------------------------------------->
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO
Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday its research and
development president, Kwon Moon-sik, and two other executives
resigned over a string of quality problems as the automaker
tries to shore up its reputation ahead of key model launches.
KCC CORP
The South Korean varnish manufacturer on Monday said in a
regulatory filing that its operating profit for July-September
quarter increased 11.1 percent from a year ago to 57.1 billion
won.
($1 = 1072.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)