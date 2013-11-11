SEOUL, Nov 12 Seoul shares are expected to weaken for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, driven lower by signs of tighter monetary policy in China and uncertainty over U.S. stimulus spending. "The ongoing debate about the Fed tapering timeline has taken its toll on foreign investment, and China's liquidity tightening doesn't provide relief," Mirae Asset analyst Lee Jae-hoon said. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.4 percent at 1,977.30 points on Monday, its weakest close since Sept. 9. The main index dropped more than 3 percent during its six-day slide. Chinese official data on Monday showed new bank lending hit a 10-month low in October, adding to evidence the central bank is tightening the screws on monetary policy. In the United States, investors are waiting for insight into the timing of stimulus wind-back when Federal Reserve chairwoman nominee Janet Yellen gives her views on the central bank's bond-buying programme before the Senate on Thursday. Offshore investors sold a net 64.3 billion won ($59.96 million) of local shares on Monday, a sixth consecutive session of net selling after a record streak of 44 days of buying. South Korea's import prices fell 7.3 percent in the year to October, extending their easing streak since September last year but falling at a slower annual pace than a month earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,771.89 0.07% 1.280 USD/JPY 99.19 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.751 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,281.60 -0.10% -1.220 US CRUDE $95.14 0.57% 0.540 DOW JONES 15783.10 0.14% 21.32 ASIA ADRS 146.75 -0.38% -0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------> Wall St inches up in light trade; focus on Fed taper >Bond prices slump as job growth tops forecasts >Dollar slips vs euro after rally; outlook still upbeat >Brent oil rises as Iran talks end without deal STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI MOTOR CO Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday its research and development president, Kwon Moon-sik, and two other executives resigned over a string of quality problems as the automaker tries to shore up its reputation ahead of key model launches. KCC CORP The South Korean varnish manufacturer on Monday said in a regulatory filing that its operating profit for July-September quarter increased 11.1 percent from a year ago to 57.1 billion won. ($1 = 1072.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)